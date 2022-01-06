'Chakda Xpress': Anushka Sharma effortlessly slays in Team India's jersey

Aishwarya Ragupati Twitter Jan 06, 2022, 07:24 pm 2 min read

Prosit Roy is helming ‘Chakda Xpress’ that is being financially backed by Karnesh Ssharma

Anushka Sharma is finally ending her three-year-long sabbatical. The actor, who was last seen in the 2018 film Zero, announced her next project on Thursday. Titled Chakda Xpress, the Netflix original will be helmed by Prosit Roy and based on the story of former Indian national women's cricket team captain, Jhulan Goswami. Sharma will be playing the titular role in the upcoming film.

Context Why does it matter?

Sharma, who made heads turn with films like Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, PK, Sultan, Band Baaja Baaraat, and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, was last seen along with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in Zero.

Notably, Chakda Xpress marks Sharma's first project after she welcomed her daughter Vamika in 2021, making this announcement a most-awaited one.

Quote 'A story of tremendous sacrifice'

The 33-year-old actor shared a video clip from the upcoming film and shared how important it is. She captioned the video, "It is a really special film because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice. Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women's cricket (sic)."

Details 'Time to watch the women shine,' says Goswami

Former skipper Goswami also shared the teaser on Instagram and penned an emotional note. She wrote, "It doesn't matter if sometimes a man's accomplishments are placed above your own. It doesn't matter if the stadiums are empty. Now is the time to watch the women shine." Sharma re-shared Goswami's post and wrote it has been an honor for her to play the role.

Information Sharma's production ventures were eventful too

Meanwhile, when she was not acting, Sharma's production ventures were pretty successful. Her last project as a producer was the Netflix original film Bulbbul, which turned out to be a smashing hit. She also backed Amazon Prime Video's web-series Paatal Lok, which was also a blockbuster. The Pari actor last year also announced her next production venture—titled Mai—a Netflix original series.