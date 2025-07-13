'He has most complex character': 'Sarzameen' director defends Ibrahim's casting

In an interview with Mid-Day, Irani said, "Iggy is handsome, charming, and gorgeous. But what I wanted from him, character-wise, was less of Ibrahim and more of the role." He further explained that Khan's character initially appears disciplined but later breaks out into rebellion. To reflect this transformation, they experimented with various looks for Khan's character. "I didn't want him to have that amazing hair and be cute at all."

Character portrayal

The director wanted to stay away from 'chocolate boy' looks

Irani revealed, "He has the most complex character in the film. [To showcase] the many layers in his character, we went from big beard, small beard, long hair, short hair, to rugged looks." "I wanted to stay away from the 'chocolate boy' looks and Pataudi genes, so we went all out." Sarzameen tells the story of "an army man who will stop at nothing to free Kashmir from terrorism even if it means paying a terrible price," according to IMDb.