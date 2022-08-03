Entertainment

Celeb watch: 5 times Ibrahim Ali Khan made headlines

Written by Yvonne Jacob Aug 03, 2022, 02:15 am 3 min read

Viral moments of Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Ibrahim Ali Khan has been making headlines for quite some time now. From his adorable family photos to fashionable ensembles and even his striking resemblance to his father—Saif Ali Khan—netizens surely can't get enough of the budding star. He recently made headlines when a photo of him posing with Jaya Bachchan went viral. Here are five times when Khan made headlines in the past.

#1 When he shared photos from his debut advertisement

In March 2020, a photo shoot for a clothing brand put Khan on the radar, and he has been unmissable since then. He shared photos from his shoot on his Instagram handle, and fans were quick to comment about his uncanny resemblance to his father Saif Ali Khan. A user wrote, "You look more like Saif Ali Khan than Saif Ali Khan himself (sic)."

#2 He might be making Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's film

In May, there were reports suggesting that filmmaker Karan Johar was looking forward to launching Khan with his film. Filmfare had published a report stating that the rumored film will be the remake of the 2022 Malayalam blockbuster film Hridyam. Notably, it starred superstar Mohanlal's son Pranav Mohanlal in the lead. Johar's production house Dharma Productions reportedly acquired the remake rights for the film.

#3 When his father was 'nervous' about his future

In an interview with Zoom in May, his father said, "I am concerned for his future and I am happy he is working hard," but added, "I'm full of nervous prayer that his future goes well." He also narrated how Khan sent him a photo of himself and said, "This is what I would look like if I was a 20-year-old Vikram Vedha actor."

#4 When Alia Bhatt read out his message on 'KWK 7'

Although Khan was not a part of the first episode of Koffee with Karan Season 7, he was brought up by actor Alia Bhatt who appeared on the show along with Ranveer Singh. Bhatt said that she is "obsessed" with Khan and that he is "the cutest person" she ever met. She also read a congratulatory message that he had sent to her.

#5 Assisted Johar for film, viral photo of him with Bachchan

Khan made headlines last year when reports surfaced that he was going to assist Johar on his upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. It stars Bhatt, Singh, Dharmendra, Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in prominent roles. Adding to his growing fan club, a photo of him posing with Bachchan on the sets made its way to the internet recently and grabbed more eyeballs!