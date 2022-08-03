Entertainment

Dhanush's 'Captain Miller': Everything to know about Arun Matheswaran directorial

Aug 03, 2022

'Captain Miller' is directed by Arun Matheswaran.

Tamil superstar Dhanush announced last month that he is teaming up with filmmaker Arun Matheswaran (Rocky and Saani Kaayidham) for a period drama titled Captain Miller. And now, Dhanush has taken the internet by storm after he shared a fan-made poster of the upcoming actioner, which has gone viral. On that note, here's everything you need to know about the much-awaited project.

Dhanush hasn't had any big screen releases this year.

His last few films such as Maaran, Atrangi Re, and Jagame Thandhiram were direct-to-OTT releases, while The Gray Man had a limited release in the US before debuting on Netflix.

So, all updates about his upcoming projects are making headlines.

Since Captain Miller is being helmed by Matheswaran, it is receiving all the more attention.

Record Film's announcement video created record

The official announcement video of Captain Miller was dropped earlier in July. Notably, it created a record by becoming the first-ever Tamil movie announcement video to garner over 5.5 million views on YouTube in 24 hours. The one-minute-long video introduced Dhanush as Captain Miller. The clip featured an illustration of Dhanush on a bike and his face covered with a mask.

Details What do we know about the plot?

The makers have been tight-lipped about the film's plot. But several reports have claimed that Captain Miller is a high-budget period drama set in the 1930s. Trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai also earlier said the film will be set in the Madras Presidency period of the 1930s-40s and will feature Dhanush in three different looks. However, let's wait till the makers announce it officially.

Information GV Prakash is on board to compose music

The makers have not yet revealed details of the rest of the cast. Meanwhile, GV Prakash, who has composed music for several Dhanush starrers before, is on board to helm the music. The film is presented by Sathya Jyothi Films' TG Thyagarajan and backed by Senthil and Arjun Thyagarajan. Separately, Dhanush also has the Tamil-Telugu bilingual drama Vaathi/Sir and Naane Varuven in the making.