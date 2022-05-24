Entertainment

T Rajendar hospitalized; son Silambarasan TR to issue statement soon

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati May 24, 2022, 11:11 am 2 min read

Veteran actor T Rajendar is reportedly undergoing treatment in a private hospital for about a month.

Veteran Kollywood actor, filmmaker, and politician T Rajendar reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest earlier this month. And, as per reports, he has been undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Chennai. While there is no official confirmation regarding his health status, reports suggest that his son and Kollywood actor Silambarasan TR aka STR will release a statement soon regarding the same.

Details TR was hospitalized on May 7, as per reports

Though it has been nearly a month since the veteran filmmaker fell sick, the news surfaced only on Monday evening. "TR was hospitalized on May 7 following a cardiac arrest," a source told DT Next. "He was rushed to a hospital in [Old Mahabalipuram Road] and was later shifted to another hospital in the city a few days ago," the source added.

Quote Rajendar likely to be flown to America for further treatment

While some media reports suggest that he will be flown to Singapore for further treatment, others state that the 67-year-old will be taken to the United States. We will have to wait to find out what step the politician's family takes. Other than that, according to DT Next, the veteran actor's present condition is stable, although he "immediately needs surgery."

Information STR to issue statement to quash rumors

As soon as the news about Rajendar's medical condition surfaced, rumors started pouring. In order to quash them and to update his fans about his condition, STR is reported to issue a statement. To note, the Tamil actor recently spoke of his father, recalling how TR has been his idol when he took part in the audio launch of Kamal Haasan's upcoming film Vikram.

Facts Rajendar last made guest appearance in 2017 film 'Vizhithiru'

To recall, Rajendar was last seen in the 2017 Tamil film, Vizhithiru in a guest role. He made headlines earlier this year when he slammed ex-Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa during a press meet. Rajendar started his career with Oru Thalai Ragam (1980) which marked his debut as a screenwriter, actor, and musician. We wish him a speedy recovery.