'Maanaadu' review: STR back to form with this Venkat Prabhu-directorial

Written by Aishwarya Raghupati Twitter Published on Nov 25, 2021, 04:14 pm

Directed by Venkat Prabhu, ‘Maanaadu’ has Kalyani Priyadarshan as the leading lady

Now THIS, folks, is what I would call a perfect comeback for Silambarasan TR. Maanaadu, directed by Venkat Prabhu, FINALLY hit the big screens following controversies till the last hour. The film's release got postponed several times due to pandemic and when finally the premiere date was announced, the special early morning show was canceled due to unknown reasons. Here's our review.

Significance

Why does the story matter?

Maanaadu started off with controversies. Initially, producer Suresh Kamatchi had differences with STR aka Silambarasan TR, due to which the film was dropped. They later sorted out their differences and restarted the project. But like STR's previous projects (Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven, Vaalu and Eeswaran) Maanaadu's release also faced issues. Disappointed fans even flooded Twitter after the special show's cancellation. BUT it's worth the wait.

Lead actor

STR's brilliant performance proves why he will be forever favorite

STR and SJ Suryah's face-off! Where was this combo for all these years? His performance made me feel like I was watching the last over of an India-Pakistan cricket match with one wicket in hand and 36 runs to win. And STR hit SIXERS in every ball. With his intense and fun-filled performance he has proved why he will be a forever favorite.

Main antagonist

SJ Suryah slayed in his role as the main antagonist

Suryah delivered a terrific performance with his signature over-the-top yet enjoyable wit. He plays the villain and managed to make the cut-throat role unimaginably funny. He is here to stay: In our hearts, on a throne, which will not be taken by anyone else. There are several moments in Maanaadu that made me feel like Kollywood needs Suryah more than Suryah needs Kollywood.

Spoiler ahead

The lesser you know about the film, the better

Reviewing Maanaadu requires spoiling a few euphoric moments. It is a time loop film with political background. It revolves around two men who get trapped in the most unusual circumstances. To figure a way out, they compete with each other. Yuvan Shankar Raja's music helped the film take the audience to the seat's edge and keep them there till the very last scene.

Verdict

Other actors, though appeared in small roles, are 'Maanaadu's pillars

It will be an absolute sin to not mention other actors. An ensemble of stars - Premgi Amaren, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Daniel Annie Pope, Y G Mahendran, Mahat Raghavendra, Manoj Bharathiraja, and Aravind Akash, to name a few, have played key roles. Though their appearances are small, they have made it noteworthy. Verdict: Maanaadu, the much-needed blockbuster for Kollywood, bags a stunning 5 stars.