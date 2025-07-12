Pannun threatens Kapil Sharma after shooting incident at cafe

The pro-Khalistan separatist group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) has threatened Indian comedian Kapil Sharma . SFJ leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun accused Sharma of promoting "Modi's Hindutva ideology" through his business ventures in Canada . The threat comes after an incident at Sharma's Surrey cafe, where unknown assailants opened fire. Harjeet Singh Laddi, a Babbar Khalsa operative based in Germany, claimed responsibility for the shooting but denied Khalistani involvement, calling it a "false flag operation."

Investment scrutiny SFJ leader's statement Pannun questioned why Sharma would invest in Canada if he supports Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said, "Canada will not allow violent Hindutva ideology to take root on Canadian soil under the guise of business." The SFJ leader also asked if Kap's Cafe was just a comedy venue or part of a larger strategy to export Hindutva.

Organization background SFJ's background The SFJ is a banned organization in India under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for its anti-national activities. The Ministry of Home Affairs designated Pannun as an "individual terrorist" in 2019. He is wanted by Indian authorities and has over 100 cases registered against him, with investigations underway by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).