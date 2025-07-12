Pannun threatens Kapil Sharma after shooting incident at cafe
What's the story
The pro-Khalistan separatist group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) has threatened Indian comedian Kapil Sharma. SFJ leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun accused Sharma of promoting "Modi's Hindutva ideology" through his business ventures in Canada. The threat comes after an incident at Sharma's Surrey cafe, where unknown assailants opened fire. Harjeet Singh Laddi, a Babbar Khalsa operative based in Germany, claimed responsibility for the shooting but denied Khalistani involvement, calling it a "false flag operation."
Investment scrutiny
SFJ leader's statement
Pannun questioned why Sharma would invest in Canada if he supports Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said, "Canada will not allow violent Hindutva ideology to take root on Canadian soil under the guise of business." The SFJ leader also asked if Kap's Cafe was just a comedy venue or part of a larger strategy to export Hindutva.
Organization background
SFJ's background
The SFJ is a banned organization in India under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for its anti-national activities. The Ministry of Home Affairs designated Pannun as an "individual terrorist" in 2019. He is wanted by Indian authorities and has over 100 cases registered against him, with investigations underway by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).
Cafe statement
Cafe's statement
In an Instagram post, Kap's Cafe said they were "processing the shock" of the incident but stand firm against violence. The cafe opened on July 4 in British Columbia's Surrey. "We opened Kap's Cafe with hopes of bringing warmth, community, and joy through delicious coffee and friendly conversation. To have violence intersect with that dream is heartbreaking. We are processing this shock but we are not giving up," wrote an official statement issued by the cafe on Instagram.