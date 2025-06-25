'Modi is first for some': Kharge's jibe at Shashi Tharoor 

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday took a dig at party leader Shashi Tharoor over his recent praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi . In an article in The Hindu, Tharoor had called PM Modi "a prime asset for India on the global stage." Responding to this, Kharge said, "I can't read English, but his language is very good... But what I want to say is that all of us... have come together and said we stand with our Army."

Unity focus 'Focus is on saving the nation...' Kharge continued, "We say nation first, but some consider Modi first, country later. What can we do about that." When asked if the Congress would take action against Tharoor, he said they are focused on saving the nation and not getting involved in individual opinions. "We are more worried about saving the nation," Kharge said. Despite the strained ties, Tharoor has dismissed speculations of him joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Party speculation Tharoor dismisses speculation of joining BJP Tharoor clarified that his praise for PM Modi was not an indication of him jumping ship to another party. "It is not a sign of my leaping to join the Prime Minister's party (the BJP) as some people unfortunately have been implying," Tharoor said at an event. In his article, Tharoor praised PM Modi's "energy, dynamism and willingness to engage" as a key asset for India on the global stage.

Diplomatic praise Article on PM Modi He said the diplomatic outreach after Operation Sindoor was a moment of national resolve and effective communication. The Prime Minister's Office later shared the article on X, intensifying speculation about Tharoor's rift with Congress leadership. Tharoor reiterated on Tuesday that his praise for the PM was not a sign of "leaping to join" the BJP but rather a reflection of "national unity, national interest and standing up for India."