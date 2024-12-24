Summarize Simplifying... In short A heated debate in the Rajya Sabha over Shah's comments on Ambedkar escalated into protests and scuffles, injuring BJP MPs Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput.

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge claimed he was pushed by BJP MPs, while Bahujan Samaj Party leader Mayawati criticized both BJP and Congress for politicizing Ambedkar's name.

Despite the controversy, Shah denies any disrespect towards Ambedkar.

CCTV footage of the incident has been shared

Scuffle breaks out between Congress, AAP, BJP councilors in Chandigarh

By Tanya Shrivastava 02:33 pm Dec 24, 202402:33 pm

What's the story A scuffle broke out at the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation meeting on Tuesday between councilors of the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The clash was sparked off by a motion passed by Congress and AAP councilors demanding Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation over his recent remarks on Dr. BR Ambedkar. CCTV cameras captured the incident and footage of the altercation has been shared on social media.

Controversial comments

Shah's remarks on Ambedkar spark nationwide controversy

Shah's remarks on Ambedkar, made during a Constitution debate in the Rajya Sabha last week, have drawn widespread criticism. Opposition parties have accused him of disrespecting Ambedkar, a charge which Shah vehemently denies. His remarks also led to protests outside Parliament from both Treasury and Opposition benches last week.

Protest fallout

Parliament protests and injuries follow Shah's remarks

Notably, the parliamentary protests after Shah's remarks turned violent, injuring BJP MPs Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge also alleged that he was pushed by BJP MPs during a protest face-off. Meanwhile, Bahujan Samaj Party leader Mayawati weighed in on the matter, saying both the BJP and Congress are "two sides of the same coin" and accused them of doing politics in Ambedkar's name.