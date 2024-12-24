Scuffle breaks out between Congress, AAP, BJP councilors in Chandigarh
A scuffle broke out at the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation meeting on Tuesday between councilors of the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The clash was sparked off by a motion passed by Congress and AAP councilors demanding Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation over his recent remarks on Dr. BR Ambedkar. CCTV cameras captured the incident and footage of the altercation has been shared on social media.
Shah's remarks on Ambedkar spark nationwide controversy
Shah's remarks on Ambedkar, made during a Constitution debate in the Rajya Sabha last week, have drawn widespread criticism. Opposition parties have accused him of disrespecting Ambedkar, a charge which Shah vehemently denies. His remarks also led to protests outside Parliament from both Treasury and Opposition benches last week.
Parliament protests and injuries follow Shah's remarks
Notably, the parliamentary protests after Shah's remarks turned violent, injuring BJP MPs Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge also alleged that he was pushed by BJP MPs during a protest face-off. Meanwhile, Bahujan Samaj Party leader Mayawati weighed in on the matter, saying both the BJP and Congress are "two sides of the same coin" and accused them of doing politics in Ambedkar's name.