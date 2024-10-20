Summarize Simplifying... In short Delhi's air quality is deteriorating, with pollution levels in the 'poor' category, largely due to diesel buses from Uttar Pradesh, according to AAP ministers.

They highlighted that 99 teams are working on dust control measures, deploying over 325 smog guns, and utilizing all resources to combat pollution.

Additionally, efforts are underway to clean the Yamuna River, which is polluted by untreated effluents from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

Delhi CM Atishi inspected Anand Vihar on Sunday

Delhi's air quality worsening because of UP buses, says AAP

By Chanshimla Varah 12:00 pm Oct 20, 202412:00 pm

What's the story The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government has claimed that buses coming from Uttar Pradesh are a major contributor to Delhi's deteriorating air quality. The problem is particularly acute in the Anand Vihar area. On Sunday, Chief Minister Atishi and Environment Minister Gopal Rai inspected Anand Vihar, where they found that the Air Quality Index (AQI) had dropped to 454 by 8:30am—"severe" category.

Pollution control

Delhi government implements measures to combat pollution

During their visit, the ministers stressed that anti-pollution measures are being strictly enforced to tackle this issue. "Teams have been formed for dust control measures," they added. "We have formed 99 teams who are carrying out dust control measures across Delhi. We have started the process of deploying more than 325 smog guns. PWD and MCD have deployed all their resources to combat pollution in Delhi," Atishi said.

Pollution level

Pollution level in Delhi is in the 'poor' category

The pollution level in Delhi is in the "poor" category, but the pollution level in Anand Vihar has been at a very high level for the last 4-5 days, Rai said. He stated that diesel buses arrive in Delhi in large numbers from Uttar Pradesh, and the smoke from those buses exacerbates pollution in Delhi, particularly at Anand Vihar, Delhi's bus terminal, and the Kaushambi bus terminal, which lies directly opposite it.

Yamuna

We are cleaning pollution in the Yamuna River: Rai

Regarding the pollution in the Yamuna River, he said, "The BJP creates a problem and then makes a video. Our job is to clean it. The cleaning is underway, and we are preparing for the Chhath pooja... In Kalindi Kunj also, we will clean all the dirt coming from UP." Atishi also said that they will talk to the UP government as well since the state, along with Haryana, releases their untreated effluents into the Yamuna.