Delhi-Meerut RRTS: Supreme Court raps Delhi government over funds delay

1/6

India 3 min read

Delhi-Meerut RRTS: Supreme Court raps Delhi government over funds delay

By Prateek Talukdar 06:46 pm Nov 28, 202306:46 pm

The SC rapped the Delhi government for delaying the transfer of Rs. 415 crore to the RRTS project

The Supreme Court on Tuesday rapped the Delhi government once again for delaying the transfer of its share of Rs. 415 crore to the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project. The bench said, "The problem is you (Delhi government) have to be arm-twisted to pay the money you are obligated to. We will not say it again and again. Pay what you have to." The RRTS is a semi-high-speed rail corridor to connect Delhi with Meerut, Alwar, and Panipat.

2/6

Why does this story matter?

The Delhi-Meerut RRTS is an inter-state project to be funded partially by the Centre (20%), Uttar Pradesh government (16.78%), and Delhi government (3.22%). Previously, the Delhi government refused to cough up its share, citing a lack of funds. However, the apex court pulled it up, asking it to submit details of its expenditure on advertisement for the last three financial years. The Delhi government's advertisement spending reportedly jumped over 4,200% between 2012 and 2022.

3/6

No question of partial compliance: SC

The Delhi government claimed that last week, it released Rs. 415 crore and informed the court that it had now paid all its dues. However, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), overseeing the project, told the court the government's order sanctioning the fund's release itself mentioned "partial compliance." Responding to this, the Supreme Court told Delhi, "There can be no question of partial compliance. Complete compliance must take place." The top court further scheduled the matter for December 7.

4/6

Delhi reluctantly agreed to pay last installment

The 82km Delhi-Meerut corridor—connecting Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Meerut—is being built at nearly Rs. 32,000 crore. About 13km of the project falls within the national capital. This is reportedly the last installment of the Delhi government's share in the project's funding. Of the total contribution of Rs. 1,180 crore, the government led by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) so far paid Rs. 765 crore. Besides the Meerut line, two more RRTS corridors—from Delhi to Alwar, Rajasthan, and Panipat, Haryana—are being planned.

5/6

AAP spent Rs. 1,073 crore on ads in 3 years

In July this year, the SC directed the Delhi government to pay the remaining Rs. 415 crore within two months. This came after the AAP government's affidavit revealed it spent Rs. 1,073 crore on advertisements in the last three years. On November 21, the court gave the Delhi government a week to transfer its share of funds, warning that it would transfer funds from the ruling AAP's ad spending if the directed sum was not made available.

6/6

More on Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor

In March 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the Delhi-Meerut RRTS. Once complete, it will connect Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi to Modipuram, Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. Notably, the prime minister inaugurated its Sahibabad-Duhai priority corridor last month.