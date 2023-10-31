Maratha quota row: Maharashtra government to issue 11,500+ Kunbi certificates

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 02:38 pm Oct 31, 202302:38 pm

Maharashtra government will likely issue 11,500+ Kunbi certificates to Marathas

The Maharashtra government will likely issue over 11,500 Kunbi caste category certificates to Maratha community members from Tuesday. This comes amid violent protests by the Maratha community for quota under the Other Backward Class (OBC) category. However, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said the Revenue Department would issue Kunbi certificates to only those with valid documents. He also promised a curative petition to reinstate the quota granted to Marathas in 2018 and provide data to prove the community's backwardness.

Why does this story matter?

The Marathas, who currently fall under the general category, have been agitating to press for their demand to be recognized under the OBC category. However, Kunbi, an agricultural community and a subset of the Maratha community, has reserved quotas since they come under OBCs and are eligible for reservation in education and government positions. Moreover, other communities within the OBCs, including the Kunbis, oppose the demand for Maratha reservations, fearing that the new entrants will eat into their quotas.

Experts to draft petition for SC over Maratha quota: Shinde

Shinde claimed on Monday that 11,530 old records mention the Kunbi caste and that new certificates will be issued starting Tuesday. He also announced the formation of a three-member expert panel to draft a curative petition before the Supreme Court over the Maratha quota. Shinde also reached out to activist Manoj Jarange Patil—who's spearheading the Maratha agitation—saying a government representative will talk to him on Tuesday. His indefinite fast over the Maratha quota demand entered the seventh day on Tuesday.

Curfew imposed in Dharashiv district; schools, shops shut

Meanwhile, following episodes of violence in Maratha quota agitations, a curfew has been enforced in Maharashtra's Dharashiv district under Section 144 (2) of the CrPC. District Collector Sachin Ombase issued an order on Monday night, forbidding gatherings of more than five individuals during the curfew. The order applies to schools, colleges, and shops in the district, with exceptions for shops selling milk and medicines, hospitals, banks, government offices, public transportation services, and media outlets.

Know about ongoing agitations

Protests and hunger strikes demanding reservations for the Maratha community were witnessed in various areas of Dharashiv district. Moreover, a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus was earlier set ablaze in the Omerga tehsil of the district. On Monday, Maharashtra's public transport utility halted bus services from Pune and Nashik to the Marathwada region. Moreover, Maratha protesters obstructed the Dhule-Solapur highway for over five hours, resulting in a massive queue of vehicles.

Bandh in response to protests

During the demonstrations, Maharashtra MLA Prakash Solanke's residence was vandalized and set ablaze in Beed district on Monday. The protests were sparked by the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) legislator's alleged remarks against Patil's hunger strike, launched last Wednesday. Demonstrators also pelted stones and damaged a vehicle parked outside Solanke's home. Meanwhile, the Shirdi temple town observed a day-long shutdown called by Maratha protesters seeking reservation for their community, causing inconvenience to pilgrims visiting the Shri Saibaba Samadhi Temple.

Decades-long demand by Marathas

Marathas have been demanding reservations since 1981, but no lasting solution has been found. The first such agitation was held 32 years ago in Mumbai. Back in 2014, the Congress-NCP government introduced a 16% reservation for Marathas. Later that year, the Bharatiya Janata Party-Shiv Sena coalition came to power and announced a 16% quota again, which was subsequently reduced by the Bombay High Court. However, the Supreme Court quashed it in 2021 as it breached the 50% ceiling for reservations.