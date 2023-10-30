Maharashtra: Maratha reservation protesters torch NCP MLA Prakash Solanke's house

By Prateek Talukdar 04:20 pm Oct 30, 202304:20 pm

Protesters rallying for Maratha reservations reportedly torched NCP MLA Prakash Solanke's home in Maharashtra

Protesters rallying for Maratha reservations reportedly vandalized and torched Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Prakash Solanke's house in Maharashtra's Beed district on Monday. None of Solanke's family members were injured in the incident. Protesters were furious over the NCP leader's alleged comments on the hunger strike by Manoj Jarange Patil, who is spearheading the Maratha protests and has threatened to unseat Eknath Shinde's government.

Protest going in wrong direction, Patil should take note: Shinde

Complete failure of triple engine government: NCP's Supriya Sule

Solanke—belonging to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's NCP faction—said he was home at the time of the attack, but none of his family or staffers were harmed. Reacting to the incident, NCP MP Supriya Sule—a member of Sharad Pawar's faction—called it a "complete failure" of the Shinde-led "triple engine government" comprising the Shiv Sena, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Ajit's NCP faction.

Shinde government formed advisory committee for reservations

The violence comes after CM Shinde said the government has formed an advisory committee led by retired judges. The panel will collect empirical data with the help of the Backward Classes Commission and suggest ways of resolving the reservation issue. The data will be presented before the Supreme Court to establish the Maratha community as backward and eligible for reservations in education and employment.

Will give reservations in 2 phases: CM Shinde

CM Shinde also reportedly met with his cabinet on Monday, including leaders from the Shiv Sena and the NCP faction led by Deputy CM Ajit. Moreover, the cabinet will meet Patil's representatives on Tuesday. Shinde further said, "We will give reservations in two phases - one through Kunbi caste certificate and the other on the basis of economic backwardness, which will stand legal scrutiny."

What exactly is the contention

The Marathas, who currently fall under the general category, are demanding to be recognized as Other Backward Classes (OBC). However, Kunbi, a subset of the Maratha community, has reserved quotas since they come under OBCs. Moreover, other communities within the OBCs, including the Kunbis, are opposing the demand for Maratha reservations, fearing that the new entrants will eat into their quotas.