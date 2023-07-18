BJP leader Kirit Somaiya's 'explicit' video triggers row, probe ordered

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan July 18, 2023 | 06:28 pm 2 min read

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya's 'explicit' video has triggered row in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday ordered a high-level probe into a video of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya allegedly showing him in a "compromising position" with a woman. This comes after a local channel aired a video clip claiming that the man in it was the former MP. The issue was also raised in Maharashtra's Upper House on Tuesday.

'It's serious issue, nobody will be protected': Fadnavis

"It's indeed a serious issue. We will conduct a detailed inquiry. The woman in the video will be identified," Fadnavis responded to opposition leaders raising the issue. "Nobody will be protected. A senior-level probe will be conducted," he added. The issue was raised by the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the House Ambadas Danve and another Shiv Sena (UBT) leader.

LoP Danve displays pendrive claiming to have Somaiya's explicit videos

Danve also displayed a pendrive in the House, claiming to carry eight hours of video footage featuring Somaiya, per The Indian Express. "I have some videos with me of him. I salute the woman who gave me the videos. The person has Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) protection?" he asked, demanding his security be removed and a probe be launched against him.

'This seems extortion-for-sex case': Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab

Ecoing Danve, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab said the truth of the video should come out. "We should find out who the woman is and an SIT should probe the matter. We should find out if she was being blackmailed. This seems to be extortion for sex," he alleged. Meanwhile, BJP leader Chandrakant Patil said that the leader's name should not be mentioned.

Somaiya denied allegations, says 'have never abused any woman'

Somaiya has dismissed the viral video and the allegations. He tweeted, "A video clip of me was shown on a news channel. Claimed that I have harassed many women & many such video clips available & complaints received against Me [sic]." "I have never abused any woman," Somaiya said, asking Fadnavis to "investigate allegations and verify the authenticity of videos."

Check out his letter to Deputy CM Fadnavis

