Politics

Mumbai to witness 'Pawar v/s Pawar' showdown on Wednesday

Mumbai to witness 'Pawar v/s Pawar' showdown on Wednesday

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan July 04, 2023 | 06:34 pm 3 min read

Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar have called for party meetings on Wednesday at separate venues and asked all to be present

Mumbai is all set to witness a show of strength from two factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). The uncle-nephew duo of Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar have convened meetings of all party MPs on Wednesday to garner support for the respective factions. Meanwhile, the Ajit camp's leaders found themselves locked out of the new party office just before its inauguration on Tuesday.

Why does this story matter?

A political tempest erupted in the Sharad-led NCP on Sunday following a mutiny by his nephew and close aide Ajit. The latter brought at least eight MLAs with him and joined the Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Maharashtra cabinet. Even though the Ajit camp MLAs face disqualification petitions, both sections of the party now claim to be the legitimate representatives.

Ajit, Sharad call for meetings on Wednesday at separate venues

According to ANI, newly appointed Deputy Chief Minister Ajit summoned all NCP MLAs, MLCs, MPs, district chiefs, and state delegates to a meeting on Wednesday in MET Bandra amid the political turmoil in Maharashtra. On the other hand, Sharad has also called a meeting of all party members and leaders at the YB Chavan Auditorium on the same day.

Uncertainties as both camps yet to prove support of MLAs

Both camps have claimed to represent the true NCP but have yet to provide a specific number of MLAs backing them. On Monday, Sharad sacked prominent leaders such as MP Praful Patel for attending the swearing ceremony of Ajit and eight other MLAs. The group led by Sharad also petitioned Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar to disqualify the rebels.

Ajit-led faction faces embarrassment after new office found locked

Amid the chaos within the NCP, the leaders loyal to the Ajit camp found themselves locked out of the new party office, "Rashtrawadi Bhavan," after the keys went missing, per NDTV. Later, some youth leaders broke open a lock to enter the bungalow and prepare for the inauguration. However, once inside, they faced a new problem: the doors of the rooms were locked too.

Ajit loyalist alleges conspiracy in missing keys

Reportedly, the bungalow chosen by Ajit for the party office earlier belonged to Ambadas Danve, Uddhav Thackeray loyalist, and the Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council. "We have made all arrangements inside, but the PA locked up and left. We have called him. He'll hand over the keys to us," NCP leader Appa Sawant told NDTV, alleging a conspiracy behind this.

Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress plan programs against BJP

In another development, the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress held separate meetings with their leaders and the NCP chief to discuss the future plans of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance in fighting the BJP's politics. Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said the party was preparing a tour across the state alongside Thackeray and Sharad to root out the BJP's alleged dictatorship.

Share this timeline