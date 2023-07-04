Politics

Karnataka Assembly witnesses uproar as BJP protests against Congress government

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan July 04, 2023 | 04:21 pm 3 min read

Karnataka Assembly witnessed an uproar as BJP protested against Congress government

The Karnataka Assembly witnessed a ruckus on Tuesday after the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) protested against the alleged delay in the implementation of the poll promises made by the ruling Congress before the assembly elections. According to reports, BJP legislators stormed the well of the House and disrupted the proceedings on the second day of the assembly session.

Why does this story matter?

The BJP plans to corner the Congress administration on several issues despite having less representation in the assembly. Notably, CM Siddaramaiah's government is expected to present a series of bills to repeal legislation enacted by the previous BJP administration. The BJP and Janata Dal (Secular) don't have enough members to challenge that, but the BJP might challenge it in terms of policy and management.

BJP disrupts both Houses, protests outside assembly too

The second day of the assembly session got off to a turbulent start as the BJP disrupted business in both Houses, News18 reported. The agitation took place both inside and outside the assembly simultaneously as opposition members sought the effective implementation of five guarantees. Reportedly, former chief ministers BS Yediyurappa, Sadananda Gowda, and BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel protested at Freedom Park.

Watch: Video of uproar in Karnataka Assembly

Prepared to answer everything but after question hour: CM Siddaramaiah

In response to opposition members' uproar, CM Siddaramaiah asked them to calm down and stated that the adjournment motion is always debated after the question hour. "Upto question hour you can raise whatever questions you want to. Our govt is prepared to answer everything. It will happen only after the question hour and zero hour," he said.

Siddaramaiah government misses July 1 deadline for 'Anna Bhagya' scheme

The BJP has targeted the Congress, particularly over the implementation of the "Anna Bhagya" scheme, which promises to deliver 5 kilogram grains to Below Poverty Line (BPL) families. This came after the Siddaramaiah government missed the July 1 deadline for the scheme due to the unavailability of adequate rice. It has now chosen to credit money to each beneficiary's bank account.

Know about other guarantees by Congress government

Other guarantees by the Congress include the already launched "Shakti" scheme, which provides free travel in non-luxury buses to women. Moreover, the "Gruha Lakshmi" scheme, which would provide Rs. 2,000 a month to women heads of families, will start in August. The benefits of the "Gruha Jyoti" scheme, which promises up to 200 units of free power, will be reflected in bills from August.

