BJP or new party: Sachin Pilot leaves Congress guessing

Written by Prateek Talukdar Jun 07, 2023, 12:15 pm 2 min read

Sachin Pilot has left the Congress in a fix over his probable move in election-bound Rajasthan

Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot has left the party in a fix over his probable move as the state nears elections. Pilot is reportedly waiting for the party's response to his three "unwavering" demands, based on which he is likely to decide on his next step—whether to stay with Congress, switch to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), or start his own party.

The political crisis in Rajasthan is worsening with the state Assembly elections, slated for later this year, approaching.

The rift between Pilot and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has played out in the open increasingly over the past months. Infighting within the party triggered a political crisis in 2020, which saw then-deputy CM Pilot and 18 other MLAs rebel against Gehlot's administration.

Pilot likely to announce decision after father's death anniversary

Pilot is expected to announce his final decision after Sunday, which is the death anniversary of his father, Rajesh Pilot, a veteran Congress leader. Pilot has demanded the Congress probe the corruption allegations against BJP leader and former CM Vasundhara Raje, disband the Rajasthan Public Service Commission, and compensate those affected by the question paper leaks of government job exams.

Media stirring up the issue: Rajasthan Congress in-charge

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Congress general secretary in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa rubbished the possibility of Pilot leaving the party and forming a new outfit. When questioned by reporters, he said, "I am hearing this from you, I think there is no such thing. Pilot did not have this in his mind before and does not have it now," and blamed the media for fanning the issue.

90% of Pilot's issues resolved: Randhawa

Last week, Pilot and Gehlot met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leaders Rahul Gandhi and KC Venugopal in Delhi. Randhawa said 90% of Pilot's issues have been resolved, adding that both leaders said they will work together. Pilot has reportedly refused a post in the central leadership offered by the party as he is reluctant to move out of Rajasthan before the elections.