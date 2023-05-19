Politics

Karnataka: Mamata Banerjee to skip Siddaramaiah's oath-taking ceremony

Written by Ayushi Goswami May 19, 2023, 03:56 pm 1 min read

Banerjee recently extended her support to Congress for 2024 Lok Sabha elections

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will not attend the swearing-in ceremony of Congress leader Siddaramaiah as Karnataka CM in Bengaluru on Saturday. Instead, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo will send her party leader Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar to the event. The news was shared in a tweet by TMC Rajya Sabha MP and National Spokesperson Derek O'Brien on Friday.

Notably, Banerjee's presence at Siddaramaiah's oath-taking ceremony was being considered crucial, especially after she recently said that her party would support Congress in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. She made the remarks soon after the Congress won the Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections and unseated the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from the only southern state it governed.