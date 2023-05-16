Politics

Mamata extends support to Congress in 2024 elections, party reacts

Mamata extends support to Congress in 2024 elections, party reacts

Written by Ayushi Goswami May 16, 2023, 10:58 am 2 min read

Congress has to support other parties as well, Banerjee said

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has decided to extend support to the Congress in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, days after the party swept the Karnataka Legislative Assembly polls, reported NDTV. Talking to reporters at the state secretariat, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief said there's nothing wrong with supporting the grand old party. "But, they have to support other political parties, too," she added.

Let Congress fight, we will support it: Banerjee

Pitching her election strategy, Banerjee said, "Strong regional parties must be given priority. Wherever a regional party is strong, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) cannot put up a fight." "And wherever Congress is strong in their 200 seats or something, what we have calculated, let them fight, and we will support them," she added.

Many Congress leaders joined TMC in past 2 years

Banerjee's statement came after she recently announced that her party would compete alone in West Bengal. To throw the BJP out of power, she is approaching regional parties but has constantly attacked the Congress for allegedly rallying against her party. Ties between both parties worsened after many Congress leaders joined the TMC before the state elections in Meghalaya, Goa, and West Bengal last year.

Congress leaders' reactions following Banerjee's statement

Following Banerjee's offer, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury told ANI, "She goes to UP, Bihar, but did not come to Karnataka where Congress was fighting. And after Congress's big win in Karnataka, she realized that it is difficult to move ahead without the Congress." Meanwhile, Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar welcomed Banerjee's support and said her statement was good for the opposition.