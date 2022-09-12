India

'Typo' leads TMC leader's sister-in-law to ED office at midnight

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Sep 12, 2022, 10:09 pm 3 min read

Maneka Gambhir appeared before Enforcement Directorate (ED) again after new summon.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) was left embarrassed on Monday after the sister-in-law of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee, Maneka Gambhir appeared before it post-midnight due to a typo in the summon issued to her related to an alleged coal scam case, PTI reported. The probe agency had to issue a fresh summon to Gambhir following the error in the notice.

Context Why does this story matter?

The coal scam is a high-profile case involving the TMC leader and his family.

The party had claimed that its conspiracy by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre since Banerjee launched a defamation action against Home Minister Amit Shah.

It was stated that the CBI summoned him while the defamation case was in court and that this was done for political reasons.

Incident What do we know about the incident?

According to reports, the ED had barred Gambhir from traveling overseas as her name was also linked to the multi-crore coal scam. Meanwhile, ED sent her with a summon to appear in a money laundering case related to the same case in West Bengal. The notification, however, said that the reporting time would be 12:30 am on Monday, September 12.

Details Gambhir appeared before ED after fresh notice

When Gambhir arrived at the ED office after midnight, it was shut. She was stunned and took a photo outside the office with the probe agency's notification, which said that she needed to report at 12:30 am. After 20 minutes, she departed the location. Later, the ED issued her a new summons for 12:30 pm, and she appeared before the investigation agency.

Case Status of the case against Gambhir

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has already questioned Gambhir in connection with the case. The Calcutta High Court ordered the ED to interrogate Gambhir at its Kolkata headquarters in August. The court also postponed any coercive steps against her until the next hearing date. The ED has already questioned Banerjee and his wife Rujira in this matter.

About What is the coal scam case?

The CBI filed a case in November 2020 to probe the alleged illegal mining and theft of coal from Kunustoria and Kajoria coal fields of Eastern Coalfield Limited. Leaders of the rival BJP have repeatedly alleged the role of several TMC leaders in the case, including Banerjee. The CBI has since led several raids in connection with the case.

Information What was defamation case against Amit Shah?

Last year, a special court in West Bengal summoned Shah in connection with a criminal defamation case filed by Banerjee. The case pertains to a statement made by him in 2018 wherein he accused Banerjee—the nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee—of corruption.