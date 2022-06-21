Politics

'National Herald' case: RaGa joins ED probe on 5th day

Written by Srishty Choudhury Jun 21, 2022, 07:05 pm 3 min read

Rahul Gandhi is being quizzed by the ED for the fifth day today.

Indian National Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to rejoin the investigation against him in an alleged money laundering case involving the National Herald newspaper. Prior to this, the Wayanad MP had faced over 40 hours of questioning on four days of interrogation from June 13 to 15 and on Monday as well.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Congress on Tuesday staged a "Satyagraha" protest at the party headquarters alleging "misuse" of the Enforcement Directorate and against what it calls the "Modi government's vendetta politics."

The Delhi Police barred Congress leaders from taking a march out to Jantar Mantar.

The party sees the ED's summons to its senior leaders as a political vendetta and wants to counter it politically and legally.

Depose Gandhi sought exemption from appearance earlier

On Thursday, Gandhi sought exemption from appearance before the ED. He was then asked to depose on Friday. However, he again sought exemption citing his mother and Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's illness. He was thereafter asked to depose on Monday. He was accompanied to the investigation agency's office by his sister and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

YIL, AJL Gandhi confronted with documents related to ownership

News agency ANI quoted sources as saying the ED confronted Gandhi with several documents as evidence recovered so far in the case to get his version. He has also been questioned about the Gandhi family's ownership of Young Indian Private Limited (YIL) and its shareholding pattern in the Associate Journals Limited (AJL), the firm that runs the National Herald newspaper, the sources said.

Depose Sonia Gandhi to depose before ED on Thursday

On Monday, Gandhi was questioned for about 11 hours and left the ED's office around 12:10 am (Tuesday). He was reportedly interrogated about a few transactions made involving Kolkata-based Dotex Merchandise Private Limited. Meanwhile, Sonia—who was discharged from Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital where she was undergoing treatment for post-COVID-19 health issues on Monday—has been summoned to appear before the agency on Thursday.

Details What do we know about the money laundering case?

The case in which the Gandhis have been summoned relates to accusations of fraud and theft of National Herald funds in the purchase of the newspaper. They are accused of obtaining the National Herald assets by purchasing the former publisher of the newspaper, Associated Journals Limited (AJL), through another company, Young Indian (YI), in which they had an 86% share.

History BJP leader Subramanian Swamy filed complaint in 2013

The high-profile case came to light in 2013 when BJP leader Subramanian Swamy filed a complaint before a trial court. He accused top Congress leaders of cheating and breach of trust in the acquisition of Associated Journals Limited by Young Indian. To note, the National Herald was a newspaper founded by Jawaharlal Nehru along with other freedom fighters in 1938.

Fact Kharge, Pawan Bansal also interrogated by ED

The Income Tax Department also began investigating the case earlier and issued a demand notice to YI for Rs. 249.15 crore for the fiscal year 2011-12. In April, the ED also interrogated senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress treasurer Pawan Bansal under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). While Kharge is the CEO of YI, Bansal is the managing director of AJL.