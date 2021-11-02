Ex-Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh arrested over money laundering

Written by Pratyush Kotoky Mail Published on Nov 02, 2021, 09:50 am

The Enforcement Directorate is probing a case registered against Anil Deshmukh for his alleged involvement in corruption and extortion.

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate late on Monday night in connection with a money laundering case. The arrest came after Deshmukh was questioned for nearly 12 hours at the agency's Ballard Estate office. The ED is probing a case registered against Deshmukh for his alleged involvement in corruption and extortion. Here are more details.

Details

ED to seek Deshmukh's custody

Deshmukh was arrested under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) as he was evasive during the questioning, ED officials said. He will be produced before a local court Tuesday where the agency will seek his custody, officials told Hindustan Times. However, his lawyer said they have "cooperated in the investigation" and thus would oppose his remand.

Context

HC had rejected Deshmukh's plea

Deshmukh reportedly appeared before the ED to record his statement on Monday noon after the Bombay High Court rejected his plea to cancel the summons by the probing agency in the money laundering case. The ED's additional director arrived from Delhi in the evening to supervise the process. Notably, Deshmukh had been evading questioning for months and had exhausted all legal remedies.

History

Deshmukh's associates were arrested earlier

Earlier, the ED had arrested Deshmukh's private secretary and personal assistant for allegedly helping him and his son with money laundering. The agency had also attached the Deshmukh family's assets worth over Rs. 4 crore in the case. It had alleged that Deshmukh received "illegal gratification of approximately Rs. 4.70 crore in cash from various orchestra bar owners" as Maharashtra Home Minister.

Defense

Deshmukh denies allegations

Deshmukh was first accused of corruption and extortion by Mumbai's ex-top cop Param Bir Singh. In a video message on Monday, Deshmukh claimed all allegations against him were false. "Today, I have presented myself before the ED. Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh made false allegations against me. Where is he today? As per media reports, he has left the country," Deshmukh said.

Background

Former top cop's claims launched case

The ED's probe is linked to former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh's allegations that Deshmukh had asked cops to extort Rs. 100 crore every month from bars and restaurants. Following this, petitions were filed in the Bombay High Court seeking a case against Deshmukh. This had also resulted in Deshmukh's resignation as Maharashtra Home Minister in April.

Information

ED, CBI later registered cases

After the Bombay High Court directed the CBI to conduct a preliminary inquiry in the matter, the agency formally registered a case against Deshmukh in April. Later, the ED registered a case against him and conducted searches on properties owned by him at various locations.