Pune airport's new terminal building to be ready by August

The new terminal building at the Pune airport is spread in a five-lakh square feet area

The construction work of the newly integrated terminal building at Pune Airport, which is coming up at an investment of Rs. 475 crore, is expected to be completed by August next year, with 60% of the work already completed, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said on Wednesday. Notably, the new building is spread in a five-lakh square feet area.

Passengers

It will cater to 19 million passengers per annum

"The new terminal building, once functioning, will cater to 19 million passengers per annum, and will help in reducing the peak hour congestion at one of the major airports in Maharashtra," AAI said. "The existing terminal building with a built-up area of only 22,000 square meter has the capacity to handle up to seven million passengers per annum (MPPA)," it added.

Amenities

It will have five passenger boarding bridges, 34 check-in counters

In 2018-19, the existing building handled over nine million passengers, it stated. "The new building will have five passenger boarding bridges, 34 check-in counters, and an in-line baggage handling system, among others," AAI said, adding that it would have 36,000 square feet of space for food and beverages (F&B) and retail outlets. The building will be energy-efficient with a four-star GRIHA rating.

Quote

Construction is being done at a cost of Rs. 475cr

"To reduce the congestion during peak hours at Pune Airport, AAI has undertaken the construction of the new integrated terminal building at a cost of Rs. 475 crore," the AAI said.

Car parking

Multilevel car parking facility is also being constructed at airport

Besides, a multilevel car parking facility is also being constructed at a cost of Rs. 120 crore. The facility will help in parking at least 1,024 cars and it will be connected to the departure area of the existing building with a sky bridge with the provision of a staircase, escalators, and elevators at the building side for dropping or going up.