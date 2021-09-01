LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs. 25 again. Check rates

Written by Sagar Malik Twitter Last updated on Sep 01, 2021, 12:26 pm

Price of LPG cylinder has been increased by Rs. 25. You can check the new rates here.

Prices of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders have been increased once again, with effect from today (September 1). Cooking gas cylinders have now become costlier by Rs. 25. This is notably the second price hike undertaken by gas retailers in a span of two weeks and the third in three months. You can check the new rates for your city here.

Prices

What are the rates now?

The revised rates are as follows: Delhi: Rs. 884.50. Mumbai: Rs. 884.50. Chennai: Rs. 900.50. Kolkata: Rs. 911 (the highest of all metro cities). With the latest hike, LPG prices have increased by as much as Rs. 190 this year. The last hike was on August 18 and the previous on July 1.

Details

Price of 19-kg commercial cylinder also increased

In February, the prices were hiked thrice - by Rs. 25, Rs. 50, and then again Rs. 25. The next month, there was another hike of Rs. 25. Thereafter, a price cut of Rs. 10 was announced as international oil prices dropped. The prices remained unchanged in June. Meanwhile, the price of a 19-kg commercial cylinder has been increased by Rs. 75, reports say.

Subsidy

Government subsidizes 12 cylinders per eligible household

The Indian government provides a subsidy on 12 domestic cylinders per eligible household annually. The amount of that subsidy varies every month, depending on factors such as foreign exchange rates and crude oil prices. However, in metros and major cities, the subsidy has been effectively eliminated through successive price hikes over the past several years.

Other details

Petrol and diesel prices already at record highs

The rise in LPG prices has come at a time when people are already burdened by record auto fuel prices. Petrol price has crossed the Rs. 100 mark in several parts of India. The Congress and other Opposition parties have been criticizing the Bharatiya Janata Party-led (BJP) government over the high prices. They also held protests in the Parliament's Monsoon Session over this issue.