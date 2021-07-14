Kerala Governor observes day-long fast against dowry

Kerala Governor, Arif Mohammed Khan, is fasting to create social awareness against the practice of dowry and end atrocities against women

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Wednesday began a day-long fast at Raj Bhavan, his official residence in Thiruvananthapuram, to create social awareness against the practice of dowry and end atrocities against women. It may be for the first time in the history of the southern state that any Governor was fasting for such a social cause. Here are more details.

Details

Congress, BJP extended support to Governor for adopting 'Gandhian path'

He is observing the fast in response to a call by various Gandhian organizations to create awareness against the practice of giving and taking dowry. Khan began the fast by 8:00 am and would continue till 6:00 pm, Raj Bhavan sources said. Meanwhile, the opposition Congress and BJP extended support to the Governor for adopting the "Gandhian path" to raise awareness against the menace.

Information

Left government has failed to ensure women's safety: Congress, BJP

Lapping up the opportunity to criticize the Left government over the issue, they alleged that the failure of the Pinarayi Vijayan government to ensure the safety of women in the state had forced the Governor to observe a fast to open the eyes of authorities.

BJP

Muraleedharan hailed him for observing fast for women's safety

In a Facebook post, V Muraleedharan, senior BJP leader and Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs wrote, "Greetings to the Governor who is observing a fast seeking to ensure the safety of women and girls of Kerala." Hailing Khan for taking up such a cause, he said it may be a "rare episode" in the administrative history of the country.

Quote

'State government has to examine why state's ruler is fasting'

His post said, "It is for the state government to examine why Governor, the state's ruler, has to fast seeking the safety of women. Kerala has become a place where even government officials are raping and killing girls in the name of dowry."

Congress

State government cannot backtrack from its responsibility: Congress

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee President K Sudhakaran and Member of Parliament from Kannur constituency of Kerala said, "The circumstance in Kerala now is that even the Governor is staging a Gandhian way of protest. The state government cannot backtrack from its responsibility." Sudhakaran said that Khan has raised a "justified issue" and his agitation is "meaningful."

Governor

Dowry is a grave injustice: Governor

In a video message issued last evening, Khan said that dowry is a "grave injustice and ignominy to the dignity of women" whose contributions to Kerala's growth are widely acknowledged. The Gandhian organizations said that the program aims at ending atrocities against women and addressing the need to make Kerala a safer place for them.

Information

Khan had earlier asked women to say no to dowry

Last month, Khan had made an emotional appeal to women to say no to dowry when it was demanded during the time of marriages and expressed willingness to be part of any "organized" voluntary movement to create awareness against the menace.