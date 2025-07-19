'5 jets were shot down': Trump makes yet another claim

United States President Donald Trump has claimed that "five jets were shot down" during the recent India-Pakistan conflict. The statement was made at a private dinner with Republican lawmakers at the White House . However, he did not clarify which country's aircraft he was referring to. Trump's remarks have once again brought attention to "Operation Sindoor," India's military operation launched in early May after a terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir .

Military operation Pakistan claims it shot down 6 Indian jets The Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 killed 26 people, including tourists. In response, India launched air and missile strikes that intensified over four days. Pakistan has claimed its air force shot down Indian jets during this engagement, including three Rafale fighters, and captured Indian pilots. However, Islamabad has not provided any evidence for these claims.

Official stance India admits it lost aircraft but denies Pakistan's narrative On the other hand, India has largely refrained from disclosing its losses. However, Indian Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan did admit that the Indian Air Force lost aircraft but dismissed Pakistan's narrative of six jets being destroyed. He emphasized India's capability to quickly adapt tactics and launch successful precision strikes deep inside Pakistani territory.

Manufacturer's statement India, France deny loss of Rafale fighters India has also consistently denied that any Rafale fighters were lost or pilots captured or detained. Dassault Aviation Chairman and CEO Eric Trappier called Pakistan's claims "factually incorrect" on June 15. He said in an interview with French magazine Challenges, "What Pakistan is claiming about downing three Rafales is simply not true." Dassault is the maker of the Rafale jets.