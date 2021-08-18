LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs. 25. Check rates here

Written by Sagar Malik Twitter Last updated on Aug 18, 2021, 02:11 pm

Price of LPG cylinder has been increased by Rs. 25. You can check the new rates here.

Prices of non-subsidized Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders have been increased with effect from Tuesday, August 17. Cooking gas cylinders have become costlier by Rs. 25 once again. The last hike in cooking gas price was on July 1, when it was increased by Rs. 25.50 across India. You can check the new rates for your city here.

Rates

What are the revised rates?

The revised rates are as follows: Delhi: Rs. 859.50. Mumbai: Rs. 859.50. Chennai: Rs. 875.50. Kolkata: Rs. 886 (the highest in all metro cities). With the latest hike, LPG prices have increased by as much as Rs. 165 this year. In February, the prices were hiked thrice - by Rs. 25, Rs. 50, and then again Rs. 25.

Government

Government subsidizes 12 cylinders per eligible household annually

The Indian government provides a subsidy on 12 domestic cylinders per eligible household annually. If customers have to make any additional purchase of LPG cylinders, they will have to pay the market price. The amount of subsidy provided by the government varies every month and depends on various factors such as foreign exchange rates and crude oil prices.

Information

No subsidy in metros and major cities

However, the subsidy has been eliminated in metros and major cities through successive price hikes over the last few years. This means that in places like Delhi, no subsidy is being paid to customers since last May and they have been paying the market price.

Fuel prices

Petrol, diesel prices are also on the rise

The rise in LPG prices has come at a time when auto fuel prices are already at record highs across the country. Petrol price has crossed the Rs. 100 mark in several parts of India. Opposition parties have been criticizing the central government over the rising fuel and cooking gas prices. They also held protests in the Parliament's Monsoon Session over this issue.

Twitter Post

'Modi attack,' says the Congress