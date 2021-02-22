Even as the central government faces criticism over high fuel prices, four states have decided to offer some relief to consumers. On Sunday, the poll-bound West Bengal became the fourth state after Rajasthan, Assam, and Meghalaya to reduce taxes on petrol and diesel. Notably, the Centre has refused to slash excise duty on crude oil, which had been raised as its price plummeted.

Details Bengal reduces VAT by Re. 1

West Bengal on Sunday reduced VAT on petrol and diesel by Re. 1 effective from February 22. Rajasthan had on January 29 reduced VAT from 38% to 36%. In poll-bound Assam, an additional tax of Rs. 5 imposed last year to fund the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic was withdrawn. Meanwhile, Meghalaya offered relief of Rs. 7.40 on petrol and Rs. 7.10 on diesel.

Centre Excise duty on petrol, diesel was raised last year

Last year, as India's crude purchase cost fell to $19.9/barrel due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Centre had cumulatively raised the excise duty by Rs. 13 per liter on petrol and Rs. 16 per liter on diesel between March and May 2020. The government has blamed India's dependence on oil imports and producers controlling output for the high fuel prices.

Information How do fuel prices today compare to last year?

In Delhi, petrol and diesel were priced at Rs. 89.21/liter and Rs. 79.70/liter respectively on Sunday. India purchased crude at $63/barrel. The same day last year, petrol and diesel were priced at Rs. 71.89/liter and Rs. 64.65/liter respectively when crude averaged $54.63/barrel for February 2020.

Rise Excise on petrol raised by 64%; 74% on diesel

Effectively, pump prices have risen by 24% even as the price charged to dealers has only changed slightly and crude became just 15% costlier. Excise on petrol has risen 64% from Rs. 19.98 to Rs. 32.90 and 74% from Rs. 18.83 to Rs. 32.90 on diesel. While the excise duty remains the same, the difference in VAT across states causes pump prices to vary.

Statement Government blames output cuts by OPEC, COVID-19