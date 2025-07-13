Kusal Mendis becomes second SL batter with 2,000 T20I runs

Kusal Mendis has become just the second Sri Lankan batter to complete 2,000 runs in T20 internationals. He reached this landmark with his seventh run in the second T20I against Bangladesh at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium. Notably, the in-form Mendis played a 73-run knock in the series opener. However, he perished for just 8 runs in the 2nd encounter. Here's more.

Information Mendis gets run out after scoring 8 runs Sri Lanka were set a target of 178 by Bangladesh. Mendis walked out with Pathum Nissanka and he smashed two fours before being out. The pair added 19 runs for the first wicket. Mendis was run out for a 5-ball 8.

Elite list Mendis joins Perera Notably, Kusal Perera is the only other SL batter with 2,000-plus T20I runs besides Mendis. The latter has now raced to 2,001 runs in T20Is from 80 matches at 25.98. He owns 16 fifties in T20Is as his strike rate is over 132. Mendis's best score in 86. As per ESPNcricinfo, versus Bangladesh, Mendis has clocked 523 runs from 11 matches (50s: 7).