WTC 2025-27 points table: Australia, Sri Lanka register emphatic wins 

Australia and Sri Lanka have made a strong start to their ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 campaigns. Australia thrashed West Indies by 159 runs in the first Test of a three-match series in Barbados. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka defeated Bangladesh by an innings and 78 runs in the second and final Test in Colombo, clinching the series 1-0. The victories have significantly impacted the WTC points table, with Australia taking the top spot and Sri Lanka positioned third.

Match summary Australia vs West Indies In a match dominated by bowlers, Australia put up a strong batting display in their second innings. They were bowled out for 180 in the first innings, with Jayden Seales and Shamar Joseph taking nine wickets between them. The Windies responded well but managed to score only 190/10 in an innings marred by some controversial umpiring decisions favoring Australia.

Comeback Thumping wins for the Aussies Despite trailing by 10 runs after the first innings, Australia made a strong comeback in their second innings. Travis Head, Beau Webster, and Alex Carey made fifties to help the team post 310/10. This set a target of 301 for the hosts. Josh Hazlewood then starred with a five-wicket haul as Windies were skittled out in just one session on Day 3.

Match details SL vs BAN match summary Meanwhile, Sri Lanka dominated Bangladesh in both innings, with Pathum Nissanka scoring a brilliant 158. The Lankan Lions piled up 458/10 in response to Bangladesh's first innings total of 247/10. Prabath Jayasuriya then starred with the ball, taking five wickets as Bangladesh was bowled out cheaply for just 133 runs. This handed an innings win to the Lankans.