Temba Bavuma and Pat Cummins said this after WTC final
What's the story
South Africa claimed victory in the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia at Lord's.
South Africa clinched their first ICC trophy in 27 years.
Notably, they have now joined New Zealand and Australia as the third different (WTC) winner.
In what was a superb match, SA prevailed by 5 wickets.
Here's what Temba Bavuma and Pat Cummins said at the post match presentation.
Bavuma
'It has been a special couple of days'
SA skipper Bavuma said, "It has been a special couple of days, felt like we were back home in South Africa with the support we have had. Special moment for us as a team, special moment back home, will take a couple of days to sink in."
He added that SA had the energy and wanting this as a team.
More words
Hopefully this is one of many, says Bavuma
Bavuma also said that hopefully this trophy is one of many for the Proteas after past heart breaks.
"The energy was there, we have been wanting this as a team, we have been knocking on the door, we have gone through the heartache, the disappointments, seen it with the past players and the sun is on us. Hopefully this is one of many."
Cummins
Unfortunately this was a bridge too far, says Cummins
Aussie skipper Cummins said, "Things can change pretty quickly but unfortunately this was a bridge too far. There's always a few things, decent first innings lead and tried to bat them out, did not happen."
"A bit of both, it has been a wonderful two years, did not come together for this game, but maybe a bit of both," he added.
Information
'South Africa were deserved champions'
Cummins praised the Proteas for keeping themselves in the game. "South Africa were deserved champions, kept themselves in the game and pounced on the opportunity. I love Test cricket, it is the pinnacle. It is a fantastic kind of spectacle."