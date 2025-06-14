What's the story

South Africa claimed victory in the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia at Lord's.

South Africa clinched their first ICC trophy in 27 years.

Notably, they have now joined New Zealand and Australia as the third different (WTC) winner.

In what was a superb match, SA prevailed by 5 wickets.

Here's what Temba Bavuma and Pat Cummins said at the post match presentation.