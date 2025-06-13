Bowlers to dismiss Usman Khawaja most often in Tests
What's the story
In a remarkable display of bowling, South African speedster Kagiso Rabada dismissed Australian opener Usman Khawaja twice in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship final at Lord's.
Khawaja's dismissal on Day 1 came after an intense battle, with Rabada bowling 18 consecutive dot balls to him before sending the batter for a duck. The pacer trapped him for six runs in the third innings.
Here we look at the bowlers who have trapped Khawaja most often in Tests.
#4
Chris Woakes - 6 times
England's star pacer Chris Woakes has given a tough time to Khawaja.
The pacer trapped him six times across 15 innings as the southpaw has managed just 112 runs in this battle at a paltry average of 18.66, as per ESPNcricinfo.
Five of these dismissals have come across eight innings in England as the batter's average comes down to 14.40.
#3
Jasprit Bumrah - 6 times
Veteran Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah was all over Khawaja in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25.
He dismissed him six times across eight innings, giving away just 33 runs.
Notably, Bumrah could not trap Khawaja even once across seven Test innings prior to this series.
As per Cricbuzz, Bumrah became just the second Indian bowler after Ravindra Jadeja to dismiss a batter six times in a bilateral Test series.
#2
Kagiso Rabada - 7 times
Rabada is now second on this list, having now dismissed Khawaja seven times across 16 innings, with the Australian averaging 22.14 against him.
In total, Rabada has bowled a staggering 276 dot balls to the veteran left-handed batter, conceding just 155 runs.
Three of these dismissals have come Down Under while two have been recorded in South Africa.
#1
Stuart Broad - 8 times
England legend Stuart Broad tops this list, having trapped eight times across 30 innings.
The Australian averaged a decent 33.12 in this regard, having accumulated 265 runs.
Like Woakes, Broad also dismissed the southpaw five times in England.
The other three dismissals have come Down Under.
Broad dismissed Khawaja thrice in Ashes 2023, which turned out to be the former's final international assignment.