What's the story

In a remarkable display of bowling, South African speedster Kagiso Rabada dismissed Australian opener Usman Khawaja twice in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship final at Lord's.

Khawaja's dismissal on Day 1 came after an intense battle, with Rabada bowling 18 consecutive dot balls to him before sending the batter for a duck. The pacer trapped him for six runs in the third innings.

Here we look at the bowlers who have trapped Khawaja most often in Tests.