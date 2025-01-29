Travis Head hammers his 2nd Test fifty as an opener
What's the story
Travis Head hit a solid 40-ball 57 on Day 1 of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle.
Head, who opened for the Aussies alongside Usman Khawaja, impressed largely.
He looked sorted and brought his experience of opening in white-ball cricket for Australia.
Alongside Khawaja, the southpaw added 92 runs. Head was dismissed in the 15th over by Prabath Jayasuriya.
Knock
A brilliant knock from Head's blade
Australia's start was headed by Head. He slammed three fours in the first over of the match.
Head was at his aggressive best and raced to a fifty from just 35 balls.
Khawaja supported him from the other end as the two negotiated the Sri Lankans to perfection.
Head was dismissed when he tried to dispatch Jayasuriya over long-on. Dinesh Chandimal completed the catch.
Runs
Head smashes his third fifty against the Lankans
Head's 57 was laced with 10 fours and a six. 46 runs came in boundaries which showcased the brilliant nature he possesses.
His 57 saw him race to 3,678 runs at 43.27. This was his 18th fifty. He also owns nine tons.
As per ESPNcricinfo, in five Tests versus Sri Lanka (7 innings), Head owns 384 runs at 64 (100s: 1, 50s: 3).
Do you know?
Head averages 56 as a Test opener
This was Head's 2nd Test fifty as an opener. He owns 280 runs from four matches (6 innings) at a sublime 56. His strike rate is 79.54 while opening. He has slammed 40 fours and 5 sixes.