Travis Head hit a solid 40-ball 57 on Day 1 of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle.

Head, who opened for the Aussies alongside Usman Khawaja, impressed largely.

He looked sorted and brought his experience of opening in white-ball cricket for Australia.

Alongside Khawaja, the southpaw added 92 runs. Head was dismissed in the 15th over by Prabath Jayasuriya.