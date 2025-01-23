Rohit Sharma falters on Ranji Trophy return for Mumbai
What's the story
Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma failed to make a significant mark on his Ranji Trophy return after nearly 10 years.
His comeback was marred by a disappointing performance against Jammu & Kashmir in their Round 6 fixture at the BKC Ground on Thursday.
Opening the innings with Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit could only manage three runs off 19 deliveries before being dismissed.
Dismissal
Rohit's dismissal details
Rohit's dismissal came when he tried to play a length delivery from pacer Umar Nazir through the on side.
Sadly, he ended up giving a leading edge to the short cover fielder.
This early setback left Mumbai at a total of just 12 runs.
His opening partner, Jaiswal, also had an underwhelming performance as he was dismissed by Auqib Nabi for five runs off seven deliveries.
DYK
Rohit's return to red-ball domestic cricket after a decade
Rohit, who last played a red-ball match for Mumbai in 2015, made his return to long-form domestic cricket after a decade.
Despite recent struggles with form especially in the red-ball format, he remains hopeful of regaining his rhythm.
Notably, after India's 1-3 loss in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the BCCI has made it mandatory for centrally contracted players to participate in domestic cricket.
Team performance
Mumbai's performance and upcoming challenges in Ranji Trophy
Mumbai currently hold the third spot in the Group A standings with three wins from five matches.
However, skipper Ajinkya Rahane expressed confidence in starting the second half of the red-ball season strong after an extended white-ball campaign.
Additionally, he emphasized the importance of quick adaptation, given the team has been focused on white-ball cricket for the past six weeks.