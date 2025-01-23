What's the story

Vinicius Junior has written his name in the history books of football by becoming the 23rd player to score 100 goals or more for Real Madrid.

The Brazilian forward accomplished the feat in a Champions League match against Red Bull Salzburg.

He is now the second Brazilian to achieve this milestone after Ronaldo Nazario who scored 103 goals in five seasons at the club.

Vinicius has 100 goals in 291 matches for Los Blancos.