Vinicius Junior completes 100 goals for Real Madrid: Key stats
What's the story
Vinicius Junior has written his name in the history books of football by becoming the 23rd player to score 100 goals or more for Real Madrid.
The Brazilian forward accomplished the feat in a Champions League match against Red Bull Salzburg.
He is now the second Brazilian to achieve this milestone after Ronaldo Nazario who scored 103 goals in five seasons at the club.
Vinicius has 100 goals in 291 matches for Los Blancos.
Career progression
Vinicius Junior's journey to 100 goals
Vinicius' road to 100th goal has been defined by consistent performances and an eye for the goal.
In 191 La Liga matches, he has scored 57 goals. He owns another 7 goals from 22 Copa del Rey appearanes. In 10 Spanish Super Cup games, he owns 4 goals.
He owns 28 Champions League goals from 62 matches. Vinicius also has three FIFA Club World Cup goals and one in the FIFA Confederation Cup.
Goal record
Cristiano Ronaldo's record remains untouched
Despite Vinicius' remarkable feat, Cristiano Ronaldo's record of 450 goals for Real Madrid remains untouchable.
The Portuguese forward's goal tally is a testament to his extraordinary career with Los Blancos.
While Vinicius may have gone past one Ronaldo, it will take a lot to go past the other in terms of scoring for the club.
Information
17 goals this season for Vinicius
Vinicius has raced to 17 goals for Real in all competitions this season from 27 matches. In the Champions League 2024/25 campaign, he has scored 7 goals in six games.
Do you know?
Real win big versus Salzburg
Goals from Rodrygo, Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius helped Real thrash RB Salzburg. Brazilians Rodrygo and Vinicius scored twice each. Jude Bellingham had a strong game. The win sees the champions rise to 16th in the 36-team table after 7 matches.