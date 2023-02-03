Sports

La Liga 2022-23, Real Madrid overcome Valencia 2-0: Key stats

La Liga 2022-23, Real Madrid overcome Valencia 2-0: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Feb 03, 2023, 12:09 pm 2 min read

Vinicius scored goal number 50 for Real in 200 appearances (Photo credit: Twitter/@realmadriden)

Marco Asensio and Vinicius Junior scored in the second half as Real Madrid swept aside Valencia 2-0 in a crucial La Liga encounter. With this win, Real have restored their five-point deficit behind league leaders Barcelona after 19 matchdays this season. Valencia, who have been struggling this season, were also reduced to 10 men after Gabriel Paulista was sent off. Here's more.

Match stats and points table

Real Madrid accounted for 19 shots, including 8 on target. Valencia managed just four attempts but failed to steer a single one on target. Hosts Real dominated possession (71%) and had a pass accuracy of 92%. Both sides earned six corners each. Real are second in La Liga 2022-23 with 45 points from 19 games. Valencia are 14th, suffering their ninth league defeat.

Benzema claims these numbers with two assists

Karim Benzema made his presence felt with 2 assists. As per Opta, Benzema has now been involved in eleven goals in his last 12 games with Real in all competitions. Before that, he was involved in only five of his first nine matches this season. Having played 12 La Liga games this season, Benzema has managed nine goals and 3 assists.

Vinicius scores his 50th goal in his 200th appearance

Vinicius made his 200th appearance for Real in all competitions. He netted his 50th goal for the club on his milestone appearance. Besides, Vinicius also has 37 assists for Los Blancos. In the 2022-23 season, Vinicius has chipped in with seven goals and 3 assists. Overall this season, he has 13 goals and six assists for Real.

150!