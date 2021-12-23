Sports Decoding Real Madrid's emphatic run in La Liga this season

Decoding Real Madrid's emphatic run in La Liga this season

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Dec 23, 2021, 07:04 pm

Real Madrid are the favorites to win the Spanish league title this season after gaining serious momentum. Real are top of the standings in La Liga 2021-22 season and have an eight-point lead over second-placed Sevilla. Los Blancos beat Athletic Club on Wednesday to extend their run. They face Getafe next on January 2. Here we decode their emphatic run this season.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

Real have been terrific under Carlo Ancelotti this season and have opened up a crucial gap over the rest in La Liga. Real have been a real force and enjoyed their run in December, enjoying crucial wins. One needs to credit Karim Benzema for his prolific form. He has shown his leadership on the field by leading from the front.

La Liga Real are top of La Liga

With half the season over in La Liga, Real Madrid are sitting on top of the pile. They have collected 14 wins, four draws, and one loss so far after 19 matches. Real have amassed 46 points. Ancelotti's men have forwarded 41 goals (highest), besides shipping in 16 (second-fewest). They have a goal difference of +25.

Run Real are unbeaten in 11 matches

Real are unbeaten in 11 La Liga matches this season, having suffered their last defeat against Espanyol in October. During this run, they have claimed nine wins, besides drawing twice. Real have maintained their defensive prowess, conceding just six goals in this run. They have kept five clean sheets as well. During this phase, they beat Barcelona, Sevilla, Atletico Madrid, and Real Sociedad.

Do you know? Real enjoyed a terrific month

It was a terrific month for Real, who won four matches and drew one. December saw them keep four successive clean sheets before their 2-1 win over Athletic Club.

Benzema Benzema has led from the front

Veteran forward Benzema has raced to 20 goals in all competitions this season after netting a brace against Athletic. For the fourth successive season, he has scored 20-plus goals for Los Blancos. Benzema has 15 goals in La Liga this season, besides contributing with seven assists. Overall, he has raced to 207 La Liga goals and 299 in all competitions for Real.