Champions League: Statistical comparison between Liverpool, Chelsea, City and United

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Dec 10, 2021, 03:25 pm

The UEFA Champions League draw for the round of 16 is set to be held on Monday. Notably, all four Premier League clubs - Manchester City, Liverpool, Manchester United, and Chelsea - will await their next opponent after making progress. The likes of City, Liverpool, and United are seeded after topping their respective groups. Meanwhile, Chelsea finished second in their group.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

English clubs have stepped up of late, winning two of the last three Champions League titles. Liverpool won in 2018-19 before Chelsea beat City last season to bag the trophy. In the 2021-22 campaign, one would want to see these four go as far as possible. Liverpool had a 100% record in the group stage as the other three sides had mixed results.

Liverpool Liverpool stood tall in the group stage

Liverpool topped the proceedings in Group B, winning all six games. They finished with 18 points. Notably, the Reds scored 17 goals, besides conceding six. Mohamed Salah was Liverpool's hero, scoring seven goals from his 16 shots on goal. Salah became the first Liverpool player to score seven goals in a single Champions League group stage campaign.

Man City Man City topped Group A

Pep Guardiola's City finished top of Group A which also had Paris Saint-Germain, RB Leipzig, and Club Brugge. City posted four wins and two defeats to end with 12 points above second-placed PSG (11). City scored 18 goals and shipped in 10. Riyad Mahrez was their top scorer in the group stage with five goals. Joao Cancelo scored scored twice and made three assists.

Man United United had a dramatic group stage campaign

Manchester United had an intense group stage campaign. After losing their opening encounter against Young Boys, the Red Devils rode on Cristiano Ronaldo's dramatic late goals to beat Villarreal and Atalanta. They also earned impressive away results against Atalanta (2-2) and Villarreal (2-0) to qualify as the top side. Ronaldo netted six goals as Bruno Fernandes made five assists. United ended with 11 points.

Chelsea Chelsea finish behind Juve

In Group H, Chelsea finished behind Juventus to take second second place. Chelsea were primed to end as toppers but a sensational 3-3 draw against Zenit on matchday six, thwarted their plans. Chelsea ended with 13 points, scoring 13 and conceding four. They kept four clean sheets. Timo Werner scored three goals and made an assist.

Information United, City and Liverpool can face these sides

Manchester United can face Atletico Madrid, PSG, Inter Milan, Sporting Lisbon, Benfica or Red Bull Salzburg. City can face Atletico, Inter, Sporting Lisbon, Red Bull Salzburg, Villarreal/Atalanta, or Benfica. Liverpool can be pitted against PSG, Inter, Sporting Lisbon, Benfica, Villarreal/Atalanta, or Red Bull Salzburg.

Do you know? Whom can Chelsea be up against?

Champions League holders Chelsea finished second in Group H after a 3-3 draw versus Zenit on matchday six. The Blues can be up against Ajax, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, or Lille in the next round.