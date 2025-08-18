Sensex jumps over 1,000 points: What's behind today's surge?

The Indian stock market opened on a high note today, with the BSE Sensex rising by over 1,000 points, reaching an intraday high of around 81,695. The NSE Nifty50 also jumped by over 350 points to cross the key psychological level of 25,000. The surge in benchmark indices was fueled by hopes of a simplified Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime and S&P's upgrade of India's sovereign credit rating.

Market reaction Proposed GST simplification fuels market rally Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposal to simplify the GST structure has been a major catalyst for today's market rally. The proposed next-generation GST regime aims to reduce the current four-slab structure to just two slabs—5% and 18%. This could greatly benefit sectors like automobiles and cement, which are currently taxed at the highest rate of 28%.

Expert opinion Geojit Financial Services's outlook on market Commenting on the market's reaction to these developments, Dr. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said "There are strong tailwinds for the market with potential to take it higher." He added that sectors like autos and cement are expected to benefit from these reforms. However, he also cautioned that stalled US-India trade negotiations could temper market enthusiasm.

Market analysis Technical indicators suggest potential Nifty50 rebound Anand James, Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, observed that technical charts indicate a potential market reversal. He said "Last week's reversal attempts stalled in the 24,670-720 region," but noted a broad market reversal is already underway with mid and small-cap index constituents ending up above their respective 10-day SMAs. This suggests upward momentum for the Nifty50 index in the near term.