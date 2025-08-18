Knowledge Realty's ₹4,800cr IPO makes biggest office REIT launch

Profits dropped by 34% this year

The IPO was hugely popular, oversubscribed 12.48 times, with non-institutional investors showing especially high demand.

The money raised will help pay off ₹4,640 crore in debt for its asset SPVs and investment entities.

Even though profits dropped by 34% this year (net profit: ₹222.52 crore), total income grew by 16%, and the strong IPO response suggests investors are optimistic about its future.