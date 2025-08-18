Nifty crosses 25,000 mark for 1st time since July

It's not just numbers—PM Modi's promise of GST reforms by Diwali has investors feeling upbeat. That optimism sent auto stocks like Maruti Suzuki and Hero MotoCorp seeing a sharp surge, while consumer durables stocks Voltas and Blue Star rose as much as 10% on hopes of lower taxes.

Sensex jumps over 1,100 points

A big boost came from S&P upgrading India's credit rating to BBB (the first upgrade since 2007), which lifted investor confidence.

Foreign investors likely closed short positions, and domestic mutual funds had cash reserves of nearly ₹2 lakh crore, some of which may have been deployed, adding real momentum.

Even the Sensex jumped over 1,100 points, showing broad market strength despite global trade tensions.