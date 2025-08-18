Sin tax is a duty levied on goods deemed harmful or expensive to society

GST 2.0 may hit alcohol, gaming, cigarettes with 40% tax

By Mudit Dube 10:06 am Aug 18, 202510:06 am

What's the story

The Indian government's proposal to impose a 40% "sin tax" under its new Goods and Services Tax (GST) 2.0 framework is likely to bring attention to specific stocks in the market. The proposed revamp would simplify the GST structure into two main slabs: 5% for essentials and 18% for most goods. A special rate of 40% would be reserved for luxury and sin goods such as alcohol, tobacco products, and gambling-related items.