Indian rupee gains 20 paise against US dollar

A stronger rupee can generally mean imports get cheaper and may signal confidence in India's economy, which could be good news for anyone following tech prices or planning a trip abroad.

Foreign investors sold nearly ₹2,000 crore worth of shares

Massive gains in Sensex and Nifty powered the rupee upward, while experts had predicted it would stay between 87.30 and 87.75 due to strong market momentum.

Still, foreign investors sold nearly ₹2,000 crore worth of shares on Thursday—showing some are cautious as global factors like oil prices, India-US trade talks, and upcoming US Fed decisions keep traders on their toes.