Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan slams his 8th T20I fifty: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 11:35 pm Jan 07, 202611:35 pm

What's the story

Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan shone for his side in the 1st T20I versus Sri Lanka at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla. Chasing 129 runs to win, Farhan led the charge for his side with a superb knock of 51. His knock helped the visitors chase a target of 129 in 16.4 overs with six wickets to spare. Here are further details and stats.