Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan slams his 8th T20I fifty: Key stats
Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan shone for his side in the 1st T20I versus Sri Lanka at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla. Chasing 129 runs to win, Farhan led the charge for his side with a superb knock of 51. His knock helped the visitors chase a target of 129 in 16.4 overs with six wickets to spare. Here are further details and stats.
Farhan's 51 was a standout performance
Despite losing a few wickets in the middle overs, Pakistan kept their composure and chased down the target comfortably. Farhan's 51 was a standout performance. He added 59 runs alongside Saim Ayub before adding 35 runs with Salman Agha. He perished shortly thereafter.
30th fifty in 20 overs cricket for Farhan
Farhan scored 51 runs off 36 balls, hammering 2 sixes and 4 fours. Farhan, who shone in the 20-over format in 2025, has raced to 908 runs from 36 matches for Pakistan at 25.94. He slammed his 8th fifty. He also surpassed 50 sixes (51). Overall in the 20-over format, Farhan has amassed 4,493 runs at 33.78. He hit hs 30th fifty (100s: 6).