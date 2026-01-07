Pakistan humble Sri Lanka in 1st T20I: Report and stats

Pakistan overcame Sri Lanka in the 1st T20I by six wickets at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla. Sri Lanka were bowled out for 128 in 19.2 overs with Janith Liyanage being the top scorer with 40. For Pakistan, Salman Mirza and Abrar Ahmed picked three wickets each. In response, visitors Pakistan rode on Sahibzada Farhan's 51 to get home. Here are further details.

Summary Summary of the contest Sri Lanka lost wickets at regular intervals being reduced to 110/6 in the 16th over. Pakistan tied the hosts down, bowling them out for 128. Mirza claimed 3/18 whereas Abrar managed 3/25. Mohammad Wasim also picked 2 scalps. In response, Farhan led the way with a fifty. Saim Ayub (24) and Shadab Khan (18*) also contributed with cameos to get the job done.

Mirza A superb spell on offer from Mirza Mirza, who opened the bowling, was rewarded in the 3rd over when he dismissed Kamil Mishara for a duck with a fuller ball. Mirza bowled another over in the powerplay before returning to bowl the 19th over. He dismissed the likes of Dasun Shanaka and Dushmantha Chameera to finish with three wickets. He conceded just one run in the 19th over.

Information Mirza averages 14.89 in T20Is In 12 matches for Pakistan, Mirza has raced to 19 wickets at an average of 14.89 (ER: 6.19). Overall in the 20-over format, Mirza has bagged 61 scalps from 38 games at 15.44, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Abrar Abrar makes his presence felt, races to 97 T20 scalps Introduced in the 12th over, Abrar dismissed Charith Asalanka off the 3rd ball of his over. In the 16th over, Abrar went on to dismiss Wanindu Hasaranga. His final scalp was of Janith Liyanage, who scored a 31-ball 40. In T20Is, Abrar now owns 40 scalps from 30 games at 18.12. Overall in the 20-over format, he has got to 97 scalps at 21.17.

Information Liyanage surpasses 1,200 T20 runs Liyanage's 40 had 2 fours and a six. He faced 31 balls. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 80 T20s, he has surpassed 1,200 runs (1.209) at 19.19. For the Lankans, he owns 135 runs from 9 matches at 27.

Farhan Farhan surpasses 50 sixes in T20Is, hammers 8th fifty Farhan scored 51 runs off 36 balls, hammering 2 sixes and 4 fours. Farhan, who shone in the 20-over format in 2025, has raced to 908 runs from 36 matches for Pakistan at 25.94. He slammed his 8th fifty. He also surpassed 50 sixes (51). Overall in the 20-over format, Farhan has amassed 4,493 runs at 33.78. He hit hs 30th fifty (100s: 6).