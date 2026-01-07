1st T20I: Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed floor SL with three-fers

Pakistan cricket team bowlers Salman Mirza and Abrar Ahmed floored Sri Lanka with respective three-fers in the first T20I at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla. Their efforts helped Pakistan bowl Sri Lanka out for 128 in 19.2 overs. Pacer Mirza took 3/18 from his 4 overs. whereas spinner Abrar managed 3/25 from 4 overs as well. Here are the details and stats.

Bowling A superb spell on offer from Mirza Mirza, who opened the bowling, was rewarded in the 3rd over when he dismissed Kamil Mishara for a duck with a fuller ball. Mirza bowled another over in the powerplay before returning to bowl the 19th over. He dismissed the likes of Dasun Shanaka and Dushmantha Chameera to finish with three wickets. He conceded just one run in the 19th over.

Information Mirza averages 14.89 in T20Is In 12 matches for Pakistan, Mirza has raced to 19 wickets at an average of 14.89 (ER: 6.19). Overall in the 20-over format, Mirza has bagged 61 scalps from 38 games at 15.44, as per ESPNcricinfo.