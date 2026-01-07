1st T20I: Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed floor SL with three-fers
What's the story
Pakistan cricket team bowlers Salman Mirza and Abrar Ahmed floored Sri Lanka with respective three-fers in the first T20I at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla. Their efforts helped Pakistan bowl Sri Lanka out for 128 in 19.2 overs. Pacer Mirza took 3/18 from his 4 overs. whereas spinner Abrar managed 3/25 from 4 overs as well. Here are the details and stats.
Bowling
A superb spell on offer from Mirza
Mirza, who opened the bowling, was rewarded in the 3rd over when he dismissed Kamil Mishara for a duck with a fuller ball. Mirza bowled another over in the powerplay before returning to bowl the 19th over. He dismissed the likes of Dasun Shanaka and Dushmantha Chameera to finish with three wickets. He conceded just one run in the 19th over.
Information
Mirza averages 14.89 in T20Is
In 12 matches for Pakistan, Mirza has raced to 19 wickets at an average of 14.89 (ER: 6.19). Overall in the 20-over format, Mirza has bagged 61 scalps from 38 games at 15.44, as per ESPNcricinfo.
Abrar
Abrar makes his presence felt, races to 97 T20 scalps
Introduced in the 12th over, Abrar dismissed Charith Asalanka off the 3rd ball of his over. In the 16th over, Abrar went on to dismiss Wanindu Hasaranga. His final scalp was of Janith Liyanage, who scored a 31-ball 40. In T20Is, Abrar now owns 40 scalps from 30 games at 18.12. Overall in the 20-over format, he has got to 97 scalps at 21.17.