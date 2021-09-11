UEFA Champions League 2021-22: All that you need to know

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Sep 11, 2021, 12:59 pm

The UEFA Champions League 2021-22 season is all set to start from Tuesday onwards. Matchday 1 promises several cracking matches with Barcelona facing 2019-20 champions Bayern Munich in Group E. Six-time winners Liverpool will host seven-time champions AC Milan in Group B. Meanwhile, Serie A champions Inter Milan are up against Real Madrid in Group D. Here we bring you the key details.

Groups

A look at the UCL groups (A-F)

Group A: Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, RB Leipzig, Club Brugge Group B: Atletico Madrid, Liverpool, FC Porto, AC Milan Group C: Sporting CP, Borussia Dortmund, Ajax, Besiktas Group D: Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Shakhtar Donetsk, FC Sheriff Tiraspol Group E: Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Benfica, Dynamo Kiev Group F: Villarreal, Manchester United, Atalanta, Young Boys

Duo

Ronaldo and Messi to make new starts

Cristiano Ronaldo re-joined Manchester United from Juventus. The former Real Madrid ace has scored the most UCL goals in the history of the competition (134). Ronaldo had appeared in the UCL 2008-09 final for United against Barcelona. Besides five-time UCL winner Ronaldo, the legendary Lionel Messi will start a new chapter with Paris Saint-Germain. Messi will want to taste European success once again.

Chelsea

Holders Chelsea will be the team to watch out for

Thomas Tuchel enjoyed success by helping Chelsea win the 2020-21 Champions League title. The Blues beat Manchester City in the final. Chelsea are a dominant force and added the UEFA Super Cup to the tally. With the purchase of Romelu Lukaku and bolstering the mid-field by getting Saul Niguez, Chesea have gone one step ahead. They face Zenit in the opening group fixture.

Players

Lewandowski eyes a superb feat, Muller nearing 50-goal mark

Bayern Munich legend Robert Lewandowski has been in top form. He has been sensational across the last two seasons and the start to 2021-22 is commendable. Lewandowski has 73 UCL goals and will eye to become the third player with 75-plus goals in the competitions alongside Real Madrid's Karim Benzema, who has 71. Thomas Muller (48) is two shy of 50 UCL goals.

Information

UCL 2021-22: Live telecast in India

The UCL 2021-22 group stage draw fixtures will be telecast live on the Sony Network in India. The fixtures can also be streamed online on the Sony LIV app (paid subscription).