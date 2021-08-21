Premier League, Liverpool 2-0 Burnley: List of records broken

Liverpool have six points from two matches

Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane scored for Liverpool as they overcame Burnley 2-0 at Anfield in gameweek two of the Premier League 2021-22 season on Saturday. With this win, the Reds have gone top of the Premier League table with six points from two games. Most importantly, Liverpool haven't conceded yet and have a goal difference of +5. Here's more.

LIVBUR

How did the match pan out?

Jota opened the scoring in the 18th minute with a header past Nick Pope from Konstantinos Tsimikas' cross. This was his second goal in two matches. Star player Mohamed Salah had the ball in the back of the net eight minutes later, but it was ruled out by VAR for off-side. Mane doubled the lead for Liverpool with a second-half strike.

Opta stats

Anfield glory for VVD and Mane

Virgil van Dijk has now made 48 PL appearances for Liverpool at Anfield, losing none of those games (W43 D5). Only, Lee Sharpe played more home games for one club in the competition without losing any of them (59 with Manchester United). Mane has become the fifth Liverpool player to score 50+ PL goals at Anfield alongside Robbie Fowler, Gerrard, Michael Owen, and Salah.

Liverpool

Notable feat for the Reds

As per Opta, Liverpool have won each of their last seven PL games, as many victories as they enjoyed in their previous 20 games in the competition (D5 L8). This is also their longest winning streak in the league since a run of 18 ending in February 2020.

Assists

Alexander-Arnold scripts this feat in terms of assists

As per Opta, Alexander-Arnold has now provided nine assists for Mane in the Premier League, four more than he has for any other Liverpool player. He now has 33 assists since the start of the 2018-19 season. This is the second-highest number after Kevin De Bruyne (34). Diogo Jota's opener for Liverpool was his first PL goal at Anfield since November 2020 versus Leicester.