Brighton stunned Liverpool at Anfield in gameweek 22 of the Premier League 2020-21 season. With this victory, Brighton have moved 10 points clear of the relegation zone. Brighton rose to 15th on the table and are now unbeaten in four league games. For the Reds, it was a fourth loss of the campaign. Here we present the list of records broken.

#LIVBHA Steven Alzate's goal the difference between the two sides

Dan Burn should have put Brighton ahead in the first half, only to slice over the crossbar. However, it was his header across goal that set up the winner. Nathaniel Phillips could only get a toe to it and the ball deflected off Alzate to find the net. Liverpool tried to find an equalizer but they couldn't stand out as Brighton applied pressure.

Anfield Liverpool lose successive games at Anfield, Brighton enjoy rare win

Liverpool are seven points behind leaders Manchester City, having played a game more. The Reds haven't won at home since December 16 and have failed to score in three consecutive games at Anfield for the first time since October 1984. After going 68 games unbeaten at home, Liverpool have now also lost back-to-back games there. Brighton won their first game at Anfield since 1982.

Opta stats Liverpool script unwanted record, Alzate nets maiden EPL goal

The Reds have failed to score in three consecutive home league games for the first time since October 1984. Their goalless run at Anfield currently stands at 348 minutes. Meanwhile, Alzate netted his first Premier League goal in his 28th appearance. Notably, it was the very first shot on target of the match against Liverpool.

Information Brighton register these notable feats