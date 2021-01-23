-
Kevin De Bruyne out for 4-6 weeks with injuryLast updated on Jan 23, 2021, 01:18 pm
Manchester City mid-fielder Kevin De Bruyne will be on the sidelines for 4-6 weeks with a hamstring injury, said manager Pep Guardiola.
The versatile player suffered the injury in City's 2-0 win over Aston Villa in the Premier League.
De Bruyne's first miss will be the FA Cup fourth-round tie against Cheltenham tonight.
Here we present further details.
Absence
De Bruyne to miss up to 10 matches
As per reports, De Bruyne could miss up to 10 matches, including the UEFA Champions League last-16 first-leg tie with Borussia Monchengladbach on February 24.
City, who are placed second in the Premier League table, will also be without his services in key games against Liverpool, Tottenham, and Arsenal.
Of late, the attacking mid-fielder was in prime form for Guardiola's side.
Quote
It's a big blow, says Guardiola
Guardiola said it's a big blow, but City need to move forward. "The doctor said after reviewing the scan Kevin will be out for four to six weeks. It's a big blow, but we have to move forward," said Guardiola.
Pep
Guardiola highlights the importance of finding a solution
Guardiola also said the side needs to adapt, besides finding a solution.
"I'm not saying anything that anyone doesn't know - it is unfortunate for him and for us and we have to find a solution because everyone in their own life is struggling in the situation we are living in and we have to adapt."
Performance
How has De Bruyne performed this season?
In 23 games across competitions, De Bruyne has netted three goals. Notably, all his goals have come in the Premier League.
Out of his three league goals, two have been penalties.
However, De Bruyne has made his presence felt with 10 assists in the league.
He has also had 18 shots on target, besides hitting the woodwork on three occasions.
2020-21 season
City have done well this season
It's important to note that City have fared well this season.
Besides qualifying for the Champions League round of 16, Man City are also in the final of the Carabao Cup.
They will also hope to progress in the FA Cup.
City can topple United and take top place in the league as they have a game in hand.
Do you know?
City are unbeaten in 16 games
City are unbeaten in 16 games in all competitions. They have won all of their past nine matches, and are just two points behind Manchester United in the Premier League at the moment.